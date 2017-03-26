1 dead, 14 injured in shooting incident at Cincinnati nightclub

Cincinnati Police Department(CINCINNATI) — One person is dead and 14 injured, following a shooting incident at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning, police said.

“There was a shooting here this morning around one o’clock in the morning,” Cincinnati Police Department Sgt. Eric Franz told ABC News of the incident at Cameo Nightclub. “It’s a large and complicated homicide scene.”

Sgt. Franz added, “At this point we have multiple witnesses we’re interviewing and we have nobody in custody.”

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted that as far as officials know, there was only one shooter. At an earlier press conference, though, Capt. Kimberly Williams had said there was multiple shooters. Neudigate also said the motive remains unknown, but “there are no indications this incident is terrorism related.”

Update: Motive is still unclear but there are no indications this incident is terrorism related. — LtC. Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) March 26, 2017

Cameos Update: Only one reported shooter at this time, still investigating if others involved. — LtC. Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) March 26, 2017

Ref Cameo incident, confirming 15 total victims at this time, one of which is deceased. Continuing to investigate, no current updates. — LtC. Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) March 26, 2017

At the press conference, Capt. Williams said of a possible motive, “I don’t want to make speculations on what happened, but just keep an eye on your young people … I don’t know if this had to do with an argument or neighborhood issues or what. Just, I’m asking parents … know what your young people are doing.”

Capt. Williams said the shooting occurred inside Cameo, and that “chaos” ensued as people fled from the venue.

“We’ve got a really large scene at multiple hospitals,” Sgt. Franz said of the victims.

Kelly Martin, a spokeswoman for University of Cincinnati Medical Center, told ABC News that it admitted 8 people early this morning: 4 in stable condition, 3 in serious condition and 1 in critical condition.

A spokesman for Bethesda North Hospital told ABC News it admitted two patients related to the shooting, but did not provide their conditions.

At Christ Hospital, a spokeswoman told ABC News it admitted two individuals with minor injuries from the shooting.

On its Facebook page, Cameo says it provides “excitement and entertainment to the tri-state,” adding that Saturdays at the venue are “grown and sexy night.”

