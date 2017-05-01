1 dead, 3 injured in UT Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(AUSTIN, Texas) — Police have taken a suspect into custody after multiple people were stabbed on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Monday.

The suspect, identified by campus police as 20-year-old student Kendrex J. White, was apprehended for allegedly attacking four people. One of the victims died from their injuries at the scene, according to campus police.

Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017

All of the victims were students believed to be around age 20, said UT at Austin Police Chief David Carter said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

The three victims who were transported to the hospital were “seriously injured,” said UT at Austin President Greg Fenves.

The stabbings happened near the Gregory Gym, according to the Austin Police Department.

Multiple people reportedly stabbed on @UTAustin campus near Gregory Gym. 1 person in custody. APD assisting @UTAustinPolice. Avoid the area. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) May 1, 2017

Around 1:49 p.m., police received a call detailing an individual attacking or assaulting someone outside the gym, Carter said. When an officer arrived on the scene about two minutes later, he observed an individual armed with what appeared to be a large hunting knife walking away from a victim, Carter said.

Three more stabbing victims were found about a block away, Carter said. White allegedly walked around the Gregory Gym plaza “calmly” as he attacked the students, Carter said.

At least 25 people, mostly students, witnessed the stabbings, Carter said. White is currently being interrogated by police and has not yet been charged. There is no known motive at this time, Carter said.

Police warned people to avoid the area but said there is no ongoing threat to the campus. Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day, Fenves said.

“This breaks my heart to have to announce this,” Fenves said. “It breaks my heart when any of our students are touched by tragedy.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter that he is “praying” for those affected by the “heinous attack.”

Praying for all those affected by this heinous attack & for the @UTAustin community. https://t.co/LLzH29NAY8 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) May 1, 2017

