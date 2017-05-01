1 dead, several injured in UT Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(AUSTIN, Texas) — Police have taken a suspect into custody after multiple people were stabbed on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Monday.

One person died in the incident, and three victims haven been transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, according to the Austin-Travis County EMS.

The stabbings happened near the Gregory Gym, according to the Austin Police Department.

The police department has warned people to avoid the area.

Multiple people reportedly stabbed on @UTAustin campus near Gregory Gym. 1 person in custody. APD assisting @UTAustinPolice. Avoid the area. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) May 1, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Please check back fro updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.