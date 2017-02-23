$1 Million Bond Set In Findlay Shooting Case

2/23/17 – 5:15 A.M.

Authorities consider the man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Findlay hotel last week an “extreme flight risk.” As a result, Findlay Municipal Court Judge Mark Miller set bond for Husam Coleman of Chicago at $1 million. Miller cited the severity of the charge Coleman faces, his lack of ties to the area and his record of failing to appear in court cases elsewhere.

Investigators charged Coleman with involuntary manslaughter following the shooting death of Marcus Alexander of Toledo at the Findlay Econo Lodge last Friday.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says police are still trying to find out what brought the two men together in Findlay.