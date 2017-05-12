11-year-old Special Olympics player surprised with trip to NBA Draft Lottery

iStock/Thinkstock(CHANDLER, Ariz.) — Noah Smith may just be 11 years old, but he’s going to the NBA Draft Lottery next week!

Smith, who was born with a hole in his heart, was surprised Friday by Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker with a seat at the exclusive event. The 5th grader at Navarrete Elementary in Chandler, Arizona, loves basketball and plays the sport in the Special Olympics.

Booker has become close with Smith over the past few months and was so taken with his story that he felt the need to invite him along to New York for the big event on Tuesday, a spokesman for the NBA told ABC News.

That moment when @DevinBook announced that he’s inviting Noah Smith, a Special Olympics athlete, to accompany him to the NBA Draft Lottery. pic.twitter.com/TdF4UTwhPb — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 12, 2017

On Tuesday, Noah and Booker, 20, will spend all day Tuesday in Manhattan playing ball together and checking out Big Apple attractions before they hit the big event that will determine who is the top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Students at Navarrete Elementary thought the Suns were visiting for a Fit Clinic… little did they know what @DevinBook had up his sleeve pic.twitter.com/fN7gHWEI8Z — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 12, 2017

Booker is no stranger to the lottery. He was the 13th pick just two years ago and averaged just over 22 points per game last year for the Suns.

