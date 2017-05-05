2 dead in cargo plane crash in West Virginia

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Two people aboard a cargo propeller plane flying packages for UPS died after the left wing struck the runway at Yeager Airport in West Virginia Friday morning, according to federal and local officials.

The aircraft, a Short Brothers 330 model owned by Air Cargo Carriers, was contracted by UPS, airport spokesperson Mike Plante told ABC News.

The accident occurred upon the plane’s arrival in Charleston, West Virginia, at 6:55 a.m. after departing Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this morning, according to the FAA.

The National Weather Service reports clouds were as low as 100 feet in the area at the time of the crash, and it was raining earlier in the morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is going to investigate. Airport operations have been halted.

