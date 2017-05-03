2 detained in connection with missing couple found dead in Belize: Police

CampPhoto/iStock/Thinkstock(COROZAL TOWN, Belize) — Police have detained two people in connection with the suspected murder of an American man and his girlfriend who were found dead Monday afternoon in Belize.

Drew DeVoursney, 36, of Atlanta and Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto were reported missing last week and their remains were found Monday in an “advanced state of decomposition” with DeVoursney’s body on top of Matus body, according to police.

Police have referred to the case as a murder investigation but have not released any more information about the two suspects detained or any possible motive behind the deaths.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.