2 Secret Service agents let go over White House fence jumper incident in March, agency says

davidevison/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Two U.S. Secret Service agents have been let go after a March incident in which a man scaled a White House fence, spending approximately 16 minutes on the grounds before he was

caught, according to the agency.

Both agents had been with the Secret Service for less than two years, meaning they were still in the probationary period.

On March 10, the intruder — who was carrying two cans of mace — allegedly made it close to the White House’s South Portico entrance before he was apprehended, according to court documents filed

after the incident. President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time.

The Secret Service is continuing to review the incident, the agency said in a statement to ABC News Thursday.

“The Secret Service review of the March 10 incident is ongoing,” the statement reads. “The Secret Service continues to take appropriate actions based upon findings of the mission assurance review.

We do not comment on personnel actions. However, all Secret Service personnel are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct.”

The story was first reported by CNN.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.