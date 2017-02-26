25-year-old named as suspect in New Orleans parade crash that injured 28

New Orleans Police Department(NEW ORLEANS) — 25-year-old man has been named as a suspect in connection with a New Orleans incident of a pickup-truck driver plowing into a crowd of parade spectators, which injured at least 28 people, police said.

Three victims remain hospitalized, according to police.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Neilson Rizzuto as the suspect and released a list of charges he faces, including: first-degree negligent vehicular injuring; hit-and-run driving causing serious injury; and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Rizzuto had a blood alcohol level of .232, well above the legal limit, police said.

He’s expected to appear in court later Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras, and at a time when New Orleans typically sees an influx of tourists, eager to celebrate the holiday in the city.

