25-year-old named as suspect in New Orleans parade crash that injured 28

New Orleans Police Department(NEW ORLEANS) — A 25-year-old man has been named as a suspect in connection with a New Orleans incident of a pickup-truck driver plowing into a crowd of parade spectators, which injured at least 28 people, police said.

A police officer was among the injured, authorities said.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Neilson Rizzuto as the suspect and released a list of charges which authorities said he faces. They include: first-degree negligent vehicular injuring; hit-and-run driving causing serious injury; and reckless operation of a vehicle.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras, and at a time when New Orleans typically sees an influx of tourists, eager to celebrate the holiday in the city.

Police said Saturday that they suspected the driver was intoxicated.

