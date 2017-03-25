3 can’t-miss tips for cheap summer flights

ipopba/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Can’t seem to find a reasonably-priced summer flight? ABC News’ travel editor gave her top three tips to “Good Morning America.”

1. July 9 is the day to avoid this summer, according to CheapAir.com, an American online travel agency. The site analyzed hundreds of thousands of airfares and found the Sunday after July 4 will cost $100 more than the average fight this summer at about $480. In general, Sundays are a day to avoid flights as they’re popular with both leisure and business travelers. July is the most expensive month to travel behind the Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays.

2. If price is more important than anything else, June 6 is your day. Tuesdays are almost always the cheapest day to fly, no matter the season. Can’t make June 6 work? The second half of August is also a good bet after many schools are back in session.

3. Good news for summer travelers: Airfare is trending slightly cheaper this summer than last, about $20 per ticket. That said, expect fares to go up as the summer gets closer. Average summer airfare is about $380, so keep that price point in mind when shopping. If you’re in that range, you’re getting a fair price.

