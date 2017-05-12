3 Injured In Wyandot County Collision

05/12/17 – 1:35 P.M.
A Thursday night collision injured three people in Wyandot County. The Courier reports that the accident happened around 10 p.m. on Ohio 67 north of Crane Township Road 42. 22-year-old Emilee Lester of Marion was heading north on 67 when she swerved to avoid hitting an unknown object. She went into the opposite lane and struck a car driven by 46-year-old Teresa Wheeler of Upper Sandusky.
Life Flight took Lester and her passenger 22-year-old Allison Gales of Westerville to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. The Sheriff’s office reports that they both suffered incapacitating injuries. Sycamore EMS took Wheeler to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for unknown injuries.
Officers cited Lester for failure to drive within marked lanes.