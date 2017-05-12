3 Injured In Wyandot County Collision

05/12/17 – 1:35 P.M.

A Thursday night collision injured three people in Wyandot County. The Courier reports that the accident happened around 10 p.m. on Ohio 67 north of Crane Township Road 42.

22-year-old Emilee Lester of Marion was heading north on 67 when she swerved to avoid hitting an unknown object

.

She went into the opposite lane and struck a car driven by 46-year-old Teresa Wheeler of Upper Sandusky

.