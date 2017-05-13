3 last-minute gifts for mom on Mother’s Day

liquidlibrary/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — If you still haven’t gotten a gift for Mother’s Day, it’s not too late.

From massages to personalized gifts, mom can be made to feel really special thanks to these last-minute gift ideas by ABC News Lifestyle Editor Genevieve Shaw Brown. And you can get them all through the convenience of your smartphone.

Pamper Mom

It may be too late to get mom a spa appointment, but have the spa come to you! On-demand massage apps are all the rage, and you can get a licensed massage therapist to mom in under an hour. The Zeel app handles all the payment, including tax and tip, so no money exchanges hands. They’re in 60 U.S. cities. Choose from 60-, 70- or 90-minute Swedish, deep tissue, sports or even sleep massage options. Also check out Soothe — a similar service open from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.



Personalize Your Gift

No need to rush to the drugstore for a generic greeting card. Simply log on to Imprint.com and upload a few photos, favorite songs and video messages from family and friends on what a great woman she is. Simply send the link to everyone you want to contribute a note or message and the gift literally creates itself. It’s free, thoughtful and can be done in just a few minutes.

Leave Mom Alone

There’s no doubt mom loves her kids more than anything, but what she really needs is some time to herself and a good night’s sleep. Enter HotelTonight, an app that specializes in same-day discounted hotel reservations. Rates are up to 70 percent off and the app can be used in dozens of U.S. cities. Simply log on, reserve a room and pack her an overnight bag for a local hotel stay for her to relax and rejuvenate.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.