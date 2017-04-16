3 teenagers, 1 infant shot at Alabama church’s Easter carnival

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Three teenagers and one infant were shot Saturday night at an Alabama church’s Easter carnival, officials said.

The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Center Point Fire Chief says 800 people were at church carnival at time of shooting, another 100 in line to get in @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/BAu9ewrJVl — MelanieYuill (@MelanieYuill) April 16, 2017

Center Point Fire Chief Donnie West told reporters that first responders headed to Cathedral of the Cross in Center Point — part of the Birmingham metropolitan area — around 9:23 p.m in response to a possible shooting.

“Once we arrived, we found four victims,” West said. “One was a small child less than one year of age. Three others were teenagers.”

The teenagers were transported to UAB Hospital’s trauma center, and the baby was taken to The Children’s Hospital of Alabama, both in Birmingham.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

ABC affiliate WBMA reported that 900 people — including 100 who were waiting in line — were at the carnival at the time of the incident.

Several law enforcement agencies on scene of shooting at Cathedral of the Cross Church in Center Point @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/uzaBB1ZCEI — MelanieYuill (@MelanieYuill) April 16, 2017

According to WBMA, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has taken five people into custody for questioning.

West said of those in custody, “they are just individuals of interest that [police] are talking to.”

The investigation is ongoing, and will be led by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

