03/27/17 – 9:11 P.M.

The ADAMHS Board and the Opiate Task Force held a town hall meeting to get community input. ADAMHS Board chair John Kissh says that one of the things mentioned was that they need to get the word out.

Kissh said that another major point of discussion was building a detox center.

Kissh added that the board and the opiate task force are looking into the possibility of getting a detox center.

The town hall meeting filled the Great Room at the First Presbyterian Church in Findlay. All the ideas brought to the ADAMHS Board and the task force will be put up for consideration and reviewed.