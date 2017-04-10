Fire Relief Foundation Finds New Home

4/10/17 – 5:02 A.M.

The Fire Relief Foundation has a new home. The Courier reports the agency that helps families displaced from their homes by fire found itself looking for a home last week. The agency had stayed rent-free in a building on Fostoria Avenue since 2014. However the building’s owner sold the facility, and the new owners wouldn’t honor the old lease agreement.

Foundation CEO Emily Stevers says Robin Gardner and her sons helped find a new location in a matter of days. As a result, the Fire Relief Foundation is set up in a set of buildings on State Route 12.

Stevers says while the new location is rent free, they have to pay for utilities and exterior maintenance. Stevers tells the newspaper, “We are 100 percent volunteer-run, so everything goes right to the families. And now we’re going to have expenses.” She added, “we are literally in dire straits.”

The agency is accepting donations to help offset the costs. You can mail checks to the Fire Relief Foundation at 1700 Fostoria Avenue, Suite 1000, Findlay Ohio 45840. The foundation will mail you a receipt back.

