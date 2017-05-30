Commissioners Look To Improve Communication With Port Authority

5/30/17 – 11:41 A.M.

Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson says he hopes to have better communication with the Blanchard Valley Port Authority moving forward. Robertson says he had a productive meeting with authority officials last week…

Audio:Brian Robertson

Robertson says the county and the authority need to know about incentives they are offering companies looking to locate here.

Robertson adds the county sometimes offers infrastructure incentives to businesses. He says if the authority offers a sales tax incentive then the county gets hit twice…

Audio:Brian Robertson

The port authority recently made deals with Campbell’s Soup and a housing developer that allowed them to avoid sales taxes on construction projects.