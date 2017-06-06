VIDEO: Purple Heart Recipients Honored In Hancock County

6/6/17 – 1:49 P.M.

Hancock County paid tribute to local veterans wounded or killed in the line of duty Tuesday. A ceremony dedicated Hancock County as an official “Purple Heart County”…

Audio:Nichole Coleman

Veterans Services director Nichole Coleman says every municipality in the county issued declarations recognizing the sacrifice of those who earned a Purple Heart in combat. Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1974’s Dennis Hanneman adds it’s the first time that has happened in Ohio…

Audio:Dave Hanneman

Hanneman says the organization has 35 local members. The only way to become a member is to receive the medal. Because of that Hanneman says he hopes no one else ever joins because it will mean no one else from the county gets wounded or dies in combat.

The Hancock County Commissioners will now display a flag from the local Military Order of the Purple Heart chapter in their offices.