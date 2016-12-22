Year In Review: Fire Destroys Downtown Findlay Building

12/22/16 – 5:30 A.M.

2016 is rapidly winding down and we’re taking a look back at the biggest local stories of the year, as decided by the number of views a story received on our website and by our editorial staff.

On the night of January 22 and into the early morning hours the next day, Findlay firefighters battled a massive blaze and subfreezing temperatures. People were inside the Gibbs building in the 200 block of North Main Street when the fire erupted. Everyone was able to escape safely.

The fire completely destroyed the building. Demolition crews tore down what remained in April.

Star Pawn Shop ceased operations because of the fire. The blaze also forced American Loan Mortgage Corporation and the Findlay Brewing company to move.