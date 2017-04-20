5k Coming Next Month To Fight Hunger

04/20/17 – 11:20 A.M.

Harvest Time International Ministries Church is hosting a Feed-A-Child 5k run/walk in May. The race will start at the Waterfall Pavilion at Riverside Park on May 13. The money raised by the 5k will go to provide weekend meals to students in grades 5-k in the Findlay City, Cory Rawson, Van Buren, and Blanchard Valley schools.

You can register at LiveUnitedHancockCounty.org. The cost to enter is $25 and entering registering before April 28 gets you a free t-shirt. The event will coincide with Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. They will be accepting non-perishable food donations.