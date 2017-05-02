5K Race Coming This Saturday To Help Stop Hunger For Area Students

05/02/17 – 5:47 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County is hosting a 5k at Riverside Park for their Halt Hunger Initiative. Program Coordinator Heather Heilman said that the race is coming up this weekend.

The race supports the Feed A Child Program. Heilman said that the program is helpful for children in need.

You can pre-register at liveunitedhancockcounty.org.

The race coincides with the United States Postal Service Stamp Out Hunger Program. Heilman said that you’re welcome to bring in canned food for the program.

