6 children unconscious from apparent carbon-monoxide poisoning at Michigan hotel pool

moodboard/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — At least six children found unconscious in the indoor-pool area of a Michigan hotel are hospitalized, with at least some in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

The children range in age from about 10 to 14, officials said.

Officials in Niles, Michigan, said the highest carbon monoxide reading was 800 parts per million in the pool area, far above the 50 ppm maximum that the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends for workplace exposure.

