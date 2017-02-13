6-Year-Old Killed In Weekend I-75 Crash In Wood County

2/13/17 – 5:33 A.M.

A one-car crash on I-75 in Wood County took the life of a 6-year-old Columbus boy over the weekend. The State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Cygnet around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say 6-year-old Daelen Ford died as a result of his injuries. Another passenger, 10-year-old Darius Ford, suffered serious injuries. The driver was 28-year-old Brittney Jackson of Columbus. EMS crews took her and Darius Ford to Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green. A medical helicopter took the boy to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo for further treatment.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.