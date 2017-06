iStock/Thinkstock(AMSTERDAM) — At least eight people were injured after a car crashed into a wall at the Amsterdam Central Station in the Netherlands, police said.

The suspect allegedly ran off when officers approached, according to police, and is now in custody.

The incident did not appear to be intentional or terror-related, police said.

Two people were transported to a hospital for serious injuries, according to police in Amsterdam.

