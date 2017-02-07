8-Year-Old Killed In Allen County Crash

2/7/17 – 5:08 A.M.

A two-car crash took the life of an 8-year-old Allen County boy late Monday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at the intersection of Lawrence and Clum Roads near the village of Harrod around 5:50 p.m.

Investigators say a pickup driven by 31-year-old Richard Ortiz of Flatwood, Kentucky failed to yield at the intersection. Gavin Reed was a passenger in a car driven by 29-year-old Lisa Alexander of Harrod, and lost his life.

The impact of the crash sent Alexander’s car into a nearby cemetery, where it hit several tombstones. EMS crews took Ortiz and Alexander to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The patrol continues to investigate the crash.