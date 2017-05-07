82 freed Nigerian schoolgirls arrive in nation’s capital

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Three years after close to 300 Nigerian school girls were abducted by Boko Haram, several dozen who are newly freed arrived in their nation’s capital to meet the president.

An advocacy group, #BringBackOurGirls, that has been working toward their rescue said it is “exceedingly delighted” at the release of 82 of the girls who had remained missing since the mass abduction in April 2017.

The group said the freeing of the girls Saturday was the result of a negotiated deal and the efforts of security agencies, the nation’s military, the government of Switzerland, the Red Cross and international nongovernmental organizations.

It commended Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, the federal government and other partners “for this heartwarming development.”

The girls were freed in a swap for an unknown number of detained Boko Haram suspects, according to Buhari’s office.

The abduction of 276 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in April of 2014 shocked the world and raised awareness of Boko Haram, a terror group based in Nigeria and surrounding countries dedicated to establishing a so-called Islamic caliphate in Africa.

A campaign of violence by the group is responsible for the deaths of nearly 4,000 children, according to a United Nations report that was released earlier this month.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.