A Day Without Women? Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, other men channel Alicia Silverstone in Clueless

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — As part of W Magazine’s ongoing Casting Call videos, a group of male actors, including Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge star Andrew Garfield, Silence and Star Wars star Adam Driver channeled their inner Cher Horowitz — by reading of Alicia Silverstone’s immigration speech from Clueless.

Han Solo prequel film star Alden Ehrenreich and Manchester by the Sea‘s nominated Lucas Hedges were also game.

For those who were born either way before or way after the ’90s classic, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher delivers an impassioned debate speech in defense of Haitian immigrants — despite mispronouncing them as “Hate-ee-ans” — by comparing them to guests at a posh party thrown by her dad.

“It does not say R-S-V-P on the Statue of Liberty,” her speech concludes.

While most giggled through it, Garfield almost went Method, nearly ditching his native British accent to relish every “O-M-G”-flavored syllable.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.