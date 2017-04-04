‘…A powerful moral force’: Inspiring words by King on anniversary of his death

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner and minister. He inspired the nation through his oratory and leadership of a nonviolent-protest movement for civil rights.

Tuesday marks the 49th anniversary of his murder at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, providing an opportunity to remember King through his words and his most famous quotes.

“If a man hasn’t discovered something he will die for, he isn’t fit to live.”

“Negroes of the United States, following the people of India, have demonstrated that nonviolence is not sterile passivity, but a powerful moral force…”

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”



