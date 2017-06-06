A timeline of the tensions between President Trump and London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Leon Neal/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Following Saturday’s terrorist attack in London, the city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, has faced a barrage of condemnation from President Donald Trump over comments the mayor made during a television interview the day after the incident.

Seven people were killed after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and assailants emerged to continue the attack with knives in London’s Borough Market.

Khan and Trump share a history of disagreement. Shortly after his election in May 2016, the mayor criticized then-candidate Trump’s call to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the United States. Khan himself is a practicing Muslim of Pakistani descent and the first Muslim mayor of London.

“Donald Trump’s ignorant view of Islam could make both of our countries less safe – it risks alienating mainstream Muslims around the world and plays into the hands of extremists,” said Khan to The Telegraph.

Trump’s commentary in the aftermath of Saturday’s attack has led to a number of politicians in the U.S. and abroad coming to Khan’s defense and accusing the president of taking the mayor’s words out of context.

Here’s a timeline of the recent discourse between Khan and Trump:

June 3

As the attack unfolded, Khan released a statement on his Facebook page updating the public on the situation and urging citizens to “remain calm and vigilant.” Trump later tweeted his support to the city and United Kingdom as a whole, writing, “We are with you. God bless.”

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

June 4

In a morning appearance on the U.K.’s Sky News, Khan was asked how authorities can stop future attacks in the city.

The mayor explained that law enforcement agencies’ tactics were “evolving” to meet the changing nature of terrorist attacks and that the city’s police force would be more visible in the short term.

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed,” said Khan. “One of the things the police and all of us need to do is make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be.”

Trump too was expressing his beliefs about security on his Twitter page.

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

In his second tweet of the day, he chastised Khan over his interview, implying that the mayor said there is no reason to be alarmed about terrorism though Khan was actually reassuring citizens that the increased police presence did not necessarily indicate specific knowledge of a threat.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

A spokesman for Khan responded to the president’s posts, saying that Khan was busy coordinating law enforcement and emergency services to respond to the attack.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets,” said the spokesman.

Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Lewis Lukens showed support for Khan as well on Twitter. The career foreign service officer commended the mayor’s “strong leadership” “as he leads the city forward.”

I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack. – LLukens 3/3 https://t.co/p4dDZuCpyO — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 4, 2017

June 5

Trump called the spokesman’s explanation an “excuse” as he continued to tweet. He further admonished the “mainstream media” for what he viewed as advocacy for Khan and his aide’s claim.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

On Monday afternoon, White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders came to the president’s defense as ABC News’ Jonathan Karl asked why Trump was “picking a fight” with Khan.

“I don’t see that the president is picking a fight with the mayor of London at all,” she said. “I think, again, the president’s point is something he said frankly back almost two years now — a year and a half ago — when the president talked about how we have to be more committed to national security.”

Later in the day, Khan rolled his eyes and sighed when asked by Channel 4 News what he thought about the back and forth with the U.S. president.

“I just haven’t had the time to respond to tweets from Donald Trump,” said Khan.

The mayor was additionally asked about the prospect of Trump visiting the U.K. for a state visit.

“I don’t think we should be rolling out the red carpet to the president of the U.S.A. in circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” said Khan. “I think one of the things, when you have a special relationship, it’s no different to when you’ve got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity, but you call them out when they’re wrong. And there are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong.”



June 6

In an interview with ABC News, President Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., continued the rebukes of Khan and of the city of London for its posture regarding terrorism in the wake of previous attacks.

“We keep appeasing it,” said Trump Jr. “And we keep saying, ‘OK, it’s gonna be great. We’re gonna hold fast and we’re gonna keep calm and carry on.’ Maybe we have to keep calm and actually do something.”

Trump Jr.’s invocation of “keep calm and carry on” was referring to a British motivational poster from World War II urging citizens to go about their lives as normal so as to persevere in the face of adversity.

The president further continued his active streak on Twitter Tuesday morning. Though he did not specifically reference his messages about Khan, he attacked the media for what he interpreted as criticism of his candid use of social media — something he framed as positive.

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

