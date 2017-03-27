Two Injured In Saturday Night Crash West Of Findlay

3/27/17 – 5:38 A.M.

A two-car crash west of Findlay sent three people to the hospital Saturday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 12 and County Road 88 around 8 p.m.

19-year-old Kailtin Roeder of Findlay was driving west on Route 12 when she hit the back of a car driven by 19-year-old Samantha Dalton of Findlay. Dalton had stopped to turn left onto Road 88.

EMS Crews took Roeder, Dalton, and Dalton’s passenger, 41-year-old Jason Foster, to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.