A veterinarian couple hosts rescue kittens at their wedding

Autumn Cutaia Photography(LARKSPUR, Colo.) — What happens when two veterinarians get married? They include rescue kittens in the festivities, of course.

Michele and Nicholas Anderson met when the two were at veterinary school at St. Matthew’s University in the Grand Cayman Islands.

After dating for four years, the couple wed in front of approximately 140 family and friends on March 25 at Spruce Mountain Ranch in Larkspur, Colorado.

Included in their wedding photos are two rescue kittens named Jeeves and Houdini from Divine Feline, a cat welfare clinic where the Colorado residents volunteer.

“The organization helps with low-cost spay/neuter and vaccine clinics, runs a trap-neuter-release program, and helps place otherwise feral or homeless cats and kittens into forever and foster homes,” Nick, 29, told ABC News.

The groom added that he and the bride hoped that including the kittens “would help raise awareness” about cat-welfare issues.

Guests may not have realized the kittens were there, but the wedding party did.

“The wedding party was ecstatic to see the kittens,” Nick said. “However, after some thought on the matter, they were not surprised … that we would have them there for photos.”

Although the kittens have gotten a lot of attention online, they have yet to be adopted. Nick said the felines need to be neutered first, and “they are still a little young for this procedure.”

The weeks-old kittens will need to wait for the procedure until they’re at least two months old.

Right now, the Andersons are enjoying their honeymoon.

Nick told ABC News Sunday that they are taking “time to relax and unwind while we enjoy each other’s company and travel.”

