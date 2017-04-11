AAA Offers Safety Advice For Travel

04/11/17 – 6:12 P.M.

The weather is warming up and AAA wants you to continue having safe travels. CEO of AAA Findlay Automobile Club Pat Garlock said that tow trucks can be a big cost.

Pat Garlock

She added that you can avoid these big costs by becoming a AAA member or by maintaining your vehicle regularly. Another key thing to do while traveling is to check in at regular intervals and make sure others know your itinerary.

Garlock added that it is smart to let people know where you are at.

Pat Garlock

She said it is also a good idea to keep your gas tank fueled. There are areas where you can travel for quite some time without finding a place to refuel.