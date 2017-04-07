AAC Unanimously Votes to Approve Wichita State Membership

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images(PROVIDENCE, R.I.) — Wichita State may be leaving the Missouri Valley Conference to join the American Athletic Conference, according to an ESPN report. The AAC voted unanimously Friday morning to invite the Shockers as a league member in the 2017-18 season.

Sources told ESPN Wichita State is likely to accept the AAC’s invitation and leave “The Valley,” where it’s been a member for more than 70 years.

Pending Wichita’s acceptance, the school’s athletic program would join in all sports, with exception to football. The Shockers haven’t had a football team since 1986.

According to ESPN, the vote to include Wichita was no doubt due to the Kansas school’s basketball program. The team has gone to six NCAA tournaments, and advanced to the Final Four in 2013.

