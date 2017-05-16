ABC renews “Quantico” for short season; Fox announces fall slate, teases “The Gifted”

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — TV networks are presenting their upcoming seasons to potential advertisers this week, and that means a spate of renewals, cancellations and teasers.

On Monday Fox gave the ax to Scream Queens and announced that the reboots of 24 and Prison Break won’t be returning, at least for now. Variety reports that those shows could return in some form in the future.

The network did renew the young-Batman drama Gotham, announcing that it was moving the show to Thursday night. The network also released the first trailer for The Gifted, a Marvel show from X-Men director Bryan Singer about a group of parents who discover their children have mutant powers.

The network also is moving Empire to 8 p.m. Wednesdays as a lead-in to Lee Daniels’ Star, and announced that the new X-Files mini-series will debut at mid season.

NBC is pinning a lot of his hopes on this year’s breakout hit This Is Us, which the network previously announced is moving to Thursdays, and on Monday dropped a season-two teaser featuring the show’s actors surprising fans.

Meanwhile, ahead of its presentation to advertisers Tuesday, ABC announced that it was renewing Quantico for a 13-episode short season.

