03/09/17 – 5:36 P.M.

Absolutely Incredible Kid Day is coming up soon and there are ways to celebrate the kid in your life. NAMI’s Michelle Huff said that they have skate day at Rolling Thunder planned.

Michelle Huff

The event will be on March 16 from 4-6 p.m. If you can’t make it, Huff said that there are many ways you can find the letter kits.

Michelle Huff

Huff added that you don’t have to be a parent to write the letter. You can be a grandparent, neighbor, or even a friend.