Accused South Carolina serial killer to plead guilty, attorney says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – A man who confessed to killing multiple people last year is expected to plead guilty to 14 charges including murder and kidnapping, his attorney said Friday.

Todd Kohlhepp wore an orange jumpsuit and chains in a South Carolina court Friday, where his attorney announced he would plead guilty in exchange for serving seven consecutive life sentences.

Kohlhepp was arrested after a woman who had gone missing along with her boyfriend was found chained on his property. She later told police she saw Kohlhepp shoot and kill her boyfriend, Charles Carver. Carver’s body was later found in a shallow grave on Kohlhepp’s property.

After Kohlhepp was arrested, police say he admitted that he had killed four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003. Police now believe he may have been involved in as many as seven murders.

A Spartanburg County sheriff’s investigative report says Kohlhepp “confessed to investigators that he shot and killed” the owner, service manager, mechanic and bookkeeper of Superbike Motorsports, a high-performance motorcycle shop in Chesnee, South Carolina.

“Kohlhepp gave details … that only the killer would know,” the report says.

In a statement last year, the sheriff described Kohlhepp as “calm and polite” and said he gave his confession voluntarily.

