Accused White House fence jumper may have been on grounds for 15 minutes: source

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) –The intruder that scaled a White House fence last week may have been on the grounds for 15 minutes before he was caught, a source told ABC News.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz said in a letter to Secret Service Acting Director William Callahan Friday that the committee has received allegations that the accused fence jumper, Jonathan Tuan-Anh Tran, 26, of Milpitas, California, “may have triggered alarms the USSS ignored [and] may have moved around on the White House grounds undetected for a considerable amount of time.”

He also states that the intruder “may have attempted entry into the building.”

A source familiar with the allegations told ABC News Tran may have been on White House grounds for approximately 15 minutes.

Chaffetz is requesting video and more information related to the matter.

“If true, these allegations raise questions about whether the agency’s security protocols are adequate,” Chaffetz wrote in the letter.

