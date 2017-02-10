Acting Police Chief Allegedly Threw Camera At Wife’s Head

02/10/17 – 5:59 P.M.
The Acting Findlay Police Chief is on Paid administrative leave after his wife was issued a civil protection order. Court documents say that Acting Chief Sean Young allegedly threw a video camera at his wife, Toni’s, head on Saturday. She sought medical treatment at Bluffton Hospital where she got 5 stitches.
Toni Young also alleges that her husband grabbed and squeezed their 5-year-old daughter’s neck. She said that their son saw the incident.
The Hancock County Common Pleas Court issued the protection order on Wednesday. Sean Young went on the administrative leave on Thursday.
Authorities have not pressed charges against Young. Law enforcement hadn’t filed a criminal report against Young as of Thursday.
The city has installed Lt. John Dunbar as the acting police chief for the time being.