Ada And Fostoria Named To List Of Safest Ohio Cities

04/21/17 – 11:08 A.M.

Area cities made National Council for Home Safety and Security’s list of Ohio’s safest cities. The council listed Ada as the 16th safest city in Ohio. Fostoria made 30th on the list. They are the only cities in our area to make it in the top 50.

The list comes from a review of the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics. They also look at population data and internal research. Only cities and townships with populations over 5,000 qualify to make the list.

The remaining cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes.

You can look at the list here.