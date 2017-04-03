Ada Man Investigated For Inappropriate Communication With Minor

4/3/17 – 7:20 A.M.

Authorities are investigating an Ada man for alleged inappropriate contact with a minor. The Lima News reports the Ada Police Department is investigating 68-year-old Dennis Dellifield for possible charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

The newspaper reports the investigation started after a 16-year-old boy and his parents reported the former Allen East band teacher texted the boy asking for inappropriate pictures.

The alleged text messages to the boy happened after Dellifield resigned from Allen East. Police say Dellifield sent similar messages to an 18-year-old former student as well.

Dellifield stepped down in March of 2016 after a female student reported he inappropriately touched her. The investigation into that incident is ongoing as well.

