Ada Woman Injured In Tiffin Avenue Crash

5/22/17 – 6:52 A.M.

A two-car crash injured an Ada woman in Findlay Sunday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department reports the collision happened in the 1400 block of Tiffin Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

34-year-old Bradley Drexler of Wapakoneta was driving his pickup truck west when he hit the back of a car driven by 20-year-old Brianna Miller. Miller had stopped for traffic.

Hanco Ambulance took Miller to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Officers cited Drexler for failure to stop in the assured clear distance ahead.