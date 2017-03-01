AEP Dealing With Several Power Outages In The Region

3/1/17 – 9:03 A.M.

AEP is dealing with several power outages in the region this morning. The company’s website reports more than 2,000 outages in Hancock County at the moment. A large outage in Findlay is affecting more than 1,000 people in the area between State Route 12, Tiffin Avenue, and Main Cross Street.

An outage east of Bluffton continues to affect around 300 customers. AEP expects power restoration for bout outages by 6 p.m.

A separate outage near Mount Blanchard is affecting more than 500 people. AEP says restoration in the area should happen by 6:15 p.m.