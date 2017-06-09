AEP Ohio Customers Receiving Refund

06/09/17 – 11:12 A.M.

AEP Ohio will give refunds to customers as part of a major settlement with the Consumers’ Council. The electric company announced that they will refund $84 million. They will do this through a credit on customers’ 2017 electric bills. This settlement will resolve rate issues in lawsuits and legal challenges in 14 cases.

AEP will issue a one-time credit to customers that bought services through its Standard Service Offer from August of 2012 to May 2015. An average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will get about a $60 credit.