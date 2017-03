3/3/17 – 5:22 A.M.

American Electric Power wants to build a new substation on the west side of Ottawa. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the company recently made an offer to buy six acres of land owned by the county along O-G road near Glandorf. The county commissioners rejected the $100,000 offer.

During a January meeting the county auditor recommended not selling for less than $200,000. Glandorf officials oppose the sale, saying the land is prime real estate.

