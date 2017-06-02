After “decapitation” video, Kathy Griffin hires lawyer to defend her from Trump family “bullying”

TBS/Meghan Sinclair(LOS ANGELES) — Days after apologizing for a photo in which she held up a bloodied effigy of the head of President Donald Trump — an artistic choice that drew widespread, bipartisan condemnation — comic Kathy Griffin claims the Trump family is “bullying” her.

Griffin has just retained celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom, who tweeted that she’ll appear later today with her new client at a press conference.

“Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured,” the announcement noted.

Thursday, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said in a statement that Griffin will no longer participate in a July event in Minnesota with him. Earlier in the week, Franken had said he was standing by the comedian, prompting outrage from many followers online.

Franken, himself a former comic and writer, quickly changed his tune. He issued a statement declaring: “I believe what Kathy Griffin did was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse. I consider her a friend and I’m glad she realized she crossed the line and apologized. After hearing from many Minnesotans who were rightfully offended, I’ve come to the conclusion that it would be best for her not to participate in the event we had previously scheduled. I understand why Minnesotans were upset by this, and I take that very seriously.”

There’s been no public word from Griffin since her May 30 Twitter apology. CNN subsequently fired her from her New Year’s Eve hosting gig with Anderson Cooper. It also cost her an endorsement deal with Squatty Potty.

