AG Jeff Sessions sees no reason to believe Trump wiretap claim

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday said that President Trump has given him no reason to believe the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower.

“Look, the answer is no,” Sessions said when asked about the issue after delivering a speech to law enforcement officials in Richmond. “I held a role in the campaign. There’s a code of federal regulations, rules – statute, really — that says if you’re involved as a Department of Justice employee in a campaign, have a role in that campaign, you can’t investigate your own campaign.”

“Even though you may not have nothing whatsoever to do with anything improper, you should not investigate your own campaign. So I have recused myself” from election-related matters,” he continued.

Sessions added, “I’m not talking to the president or the people who are investigating the case. And I’m unable to comment on any of these details.”

In a series of tweets posted March 4, Trump accused President Obama of wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower in New York City during the campaign.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that Trump was not talking literally or specifically when he accused Obama of “wiretapping” his campaign.

“If you look at the president’s tweet, he said wiretapping in quotes. There’s been substantial discussion in several reports,” Spicer said, referencing “surveillance that occurred.”

