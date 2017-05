5/23/17 – 12:05 P.M.

An aging sanitary sewer line is adding to the cost of the ongoing drainage project at the Hancock County Courthouse. The county commissioners approved a change order to the drainage contract Tuesday. It allows crews to replace the line on the north side of the facility.

The change adds a little more than $7,000 to the cost of the project. That brings the total price tag to more than $324,000.