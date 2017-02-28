Airline introduces beer that tastes great in the air

iStock/Thinkstock(HONG KONG) — A Hong Kong-based airline is set to launch a specially-crafted beer to enjoy at 35,000 feet, and they have high hopes it’ll take off.

According to Food & Wine, Cathay Pacific is about to introduce a new in-flight beverage, Betsy Beer — a beer they say has the “ingredients, aroma and necessary carbonation to taste great both in the air and on the ground” so you can enjoy a refreshing beer while you fly.

It’s been proven that the way things tastes changes the higher the altitude, because of the effect the altitude has on our bodies. Betsy Beer brewers claim theirs is the world’s first beer specifically designed to be enjoyed at high altitudes.

“We know that when you fly, your sense of taste changes. Airlines address this for food in certain ways. But nobody has ever tried to improve the taste of beer at altitude,” Cathay Pacific said in a statement.

Betsy Beer is brewed by the Hong Kong Beer Co., and enlisted an “expert tasting panel” to develop the flavor. It’ll be available for first and business class passengers on Cathay Pacific flights between Hong Kong and the U.K. starting March 1. It’ll also be sold in airport lounges in Hong Kong and Heathrow airports.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.