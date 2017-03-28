Alan Hackenberg Nominated To Fill Municipal Court Judge Opening

3/28/17 – 5:10 A.M.

Only one person applied to fill an open municipal court judge spot in Findlay. The Courier reports the Hancock County Republican Party nominated Alan Hackenberg to fill the position during a Monday meeting. Hackenberg is Findlay’s assistant law director. He’s served in that role since 1994. He is also a partner in a private law firm and McComb’s village solicitor.

The spot opened up when Governor John Kasich appointed Judge Jonathan Starn to an open judge’s position in the Hancock County Common Pleas Court. Starn is a Republican so the local GOP gets to nominate a replacement for the rest of his term.

Kasich has to approve the nomination. GOP Chairman Jim Baker says he’s not sure when that process will happen.

