Alcohol Blamed For Causing Weekend Crash

5/1/17 – 5:22 A.M.

Police blame alcohol for causing a one-car crash in Findlay early Saturday morning. The crash happened on East Melrose Avenue near Breckenridge Road around 2:50 a.m.

Police say 26-year-old Renato Ugarte was driving westbound on East Melrose when he went off the road and hit a tree. He allegedly tried to walk away from the crash, but an officer found him nearby.

Hanco Ambulance took Ugarte to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries. Police cited him for operating a vehicle while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to control.